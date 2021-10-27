Anthony Davis injury tracker: Updates for Lakers All-Star power forward

The Los Angeles Lakers head into the second game of a back-to-back set against the Oklahoma City Thunder with LeBron James still on the sidelines with an ankle injury. The team could now also be without All-Star Anthony Davis, who is officially listed as questionable for the contest with a knee injury.

Anthony Davis injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Davis bumped knees with a Spurs player in Tuesday’s win and went down to the floor holding his knee. However, the forward played through the rest of the contest and overtime. There’s reason to hold Davis out of Wednesday’s contest as a precaution but it doesn’t look like this injury is a long-term setback. The forward has a history with injuries, so the Lakers are going to be rightfully cautious. Their championship hopes rest of having all three superstars healthy for the playoffs.

Betting impact

The Lakers were favored entering the contest according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which isn’t a surprise given the Thunder’s poor performances so far. The odds are currently off the board due to Davis’ questionable status. Take Los Angeles regardless of the power forward’s availability.