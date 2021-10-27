Paul Pogba won’t sign contract extension at Manchester United, eligible for free transfer in summer

Manchester United has accepted it will likely lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 with the midfielder refusing to sign a contract extension, according to ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden. Pogba has been a regular player for Manchester United when available but he’s been in transfer rumors ever since he stepped on the pitch at Old Trafford. It appears the French midfielder has had enough of the noise and is set to depart the club.

Real Madrid and Juventus, two clubs Pogba has previously taken interest in, are the obvious choices to land his services. The former will also be in the running for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who failed to execute a power move this past summer to join the Spanish club. Pogba previously played for Juventus, although his price tag might be too high for the Italian club trying to cut costs.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Manchester United is in the thick of the 2021-22 Premier League race. Man United is seventh in the table but only three points out of a Champions League spot. Pogba’s pending departure could have a negative effect on United’s performance down the stretch, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job also in jeopardy.