Daniel Gafford injury tracker: Updates for Wizards center

The Washington Wizards will be without Daniel Gafford for the rest of their Wednesday contest against the Boston Celtics. The starting center suffered a quadriceps injury and will not return to the contest.

Daniel Gafford injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Gafford is a key part of Washington’s rotation, so losing him for an extended period of time would be significant to the team’s chances of competing on a nightly basis. As far as centers go, Gafford might be one of the more efficient plays in DFS and fantasy lineups given his low cost. He finished Wednesday’s contest with three points and four rebounds.

Betting impact

The Wizards have been one of the pleasant surprises of the early season. The rotation around superstar Bradley Beal is stronger after the Russell Westbrook trade, and Spencer Dinwiddie is showing no ill effects of his injury. Washington would likely lose some wins on the season if Gafford is out for a long time but the short-term betting impact is minimal given his limited role in the grand scheme of the team’s setup.