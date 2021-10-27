Malcolm Brogdon exits in second half Wednesday vs. Raptors

Indiana Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon was forced to leave Wednesday’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter due to a sore hamstring and was unable to return. Brogdon had a big first half for the Pacers, who trail the Raptors in Toronto. Brogdon will finished the night with 18 points, 5 assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

Hopefully this isn’t anything serious but hamstrings can be tricky. With Brogdon done for the game, the Pacers will likely roll with a back court of rookie Chris Duarte and Justin Holiday shifting to SG with Oshae Brissett playing the 3 for Indy. Expect Duarte to be the go-to scorer on the perimeter with Domantas Sabonis getting more looks in the paint.

Duarte is only 36.3 percent owned on ESPN in fantasy basketball leagues. He’s been great in his first NBA action, averaging 19.8 points per game entering play on Wednesday night. Holiday doesn’t have as much upside but is a starter and could see more shots as a result of Brogdon’s absence. Brissett has also been a pleasant surprise and could end up starting if the team believes Holiday or Duarte can handle the ball. TJ McConnell is the more likely replacement in the starting lineup for Brogdon if he misses any games.