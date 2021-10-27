Spurs SF Doug McDermott expected to miss multiple games with knee injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be without three-point marksman Doug McDermott for multiple games as the small forward recovers from a knee injury. McDermott sustained the injury in Tuesday’s contest against the Lakers.

Doug McDermott injury: Fantasy basketball impact

McDermott was one of San Antonio’s surprising offseason signings, inking a three-year deal with the club. The small forward is a great outside shooter but hasn’t developed any other prominent skills offensively. The Spurs can space the floor well with his marksmanship, although his lackluster defense causes problems for the team. Fantasy managers might’ve picked up McDermott off waivers if he was available after a strong start. It might be time to drop him for a week or so.

Betting impact

The Spurs were expected to be one of the lesser teams this season. So far, they’ve remained competitive in games and should at least fight for a play-in spot. McDermott doesn’t impact San Antonio as much as some of the guards missing time would.