Best DFS lineup strategy for Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night

This game looked like one of the best Thursday night games ever, as the Cardinals are undefeated at 6-0 and the Packers have won six in a row and are 6-1. It still can be a good game of course, but Green Bay will be without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Adams, as you probably know, is arguably the best receiver in the NFL and head and shoulders above his receiving mates.

Injuries

Davante Adams, WR, Packers

Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

Both Adams and Lazard are out with COVID-19. Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, and rookie Amari Rodgers would be the starters if Marquez Valdes-Scantling can’t return from I.R., which there is a chance of happening.

Deandre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

Hopkins missed practice this week and is listed as questionable due to his hamstring, but Kliff Kingsbury believes he will play.

Captain’s Chair

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals — $18,000

The Cardinals quarterback is always a possibility as a captain because he can hog his team’s fantasy points to a big percentage. With his ability to run for touchdowns on a regular basis, he can block other players on his team from scoring while taking all the points himself. He’s only had one down game this year, so his consistency plus upside make him a great captain.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers — $13,500

With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out, we have a great chance for value plays from Green Bay, but that also means their best offensive player remaining should see big work. There’s a good chance that Jones sees a lot of receiving work in this matchup, and with his ability, I like his chances for a big evening.

Value Plays

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers — $5,400

We may get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back this week, but Cobb isn’t just returning from an injury and we know Aaron Rodgers trusts him. That trust and the absence of Adams and Lazard make Cobb my favorite of the Packers receivers this week.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers — $6,900

Tonyan finally got a bump in work last week and was able to put up good numbers, including a touchdown. With Adams out, I expect Tonyan to be the key red zone receiver for Rodgers