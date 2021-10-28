2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

Like defenses, kickers are another one of those semi-interchangeable positions on fantasy football rosters. They’re up, they’re down, they’re a weekly thing you have to figure out. To help, here are two worthwhile starters for Week 8 and two players you should avoid, no matter how tempting they might be.

Kicker Starts

Joseph has had 10 field goal attempts in his last two games, connecting on seven on them. The over/under on this game is pegged at 55 points right now, which means the Vikings offense should give Joseph plenty of extra point opportunities as well as a few field goals.

When Derrick Henry isn’t scoring, he’s at least putting his team’s kicker in easy chip shot range. Bullock is four-for-four on field goal attempts in his last two outings, and he’s booted seven extra points in that time, giving him double digit fantasy points in each of his last two outings.

Kicker Sits

Folk has had some banger games this season, including two field goals and six extra points last week against the Jets. But this Chargers offense is definitely not the Jets, and when the Patriots have played high-scoring offenses in other weeks this season, Folk’s fantasy totals haven’t looked very good.

Only two teams have allowed fewer field goal attempts than the Bills this season. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the Dolphins are going to struggle to put points on the board in this one. Field goals aren’t going to cut it, so Sanders, a fantasy stud last season, is best left on the bench this week.