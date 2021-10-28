Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals hit the road this week to take on the 6-1 Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The matchup between two of the NFC’s best teams will no doubt make for appointment viewing for all football fans. But for fantasy managers, what should you do with Kyler Murray?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Oklahoma product seems to be getting better and better each week of the 2021 season. He has 17 touchdown passes to just five interceptions thrown all season, and in the last two weeks alone he has seven scores to just one interception.

He’s feeling hot and has a ton of weapons around him including DeAndre Hopkin, Christian Kirk and AJ Green, who all have over 400 yards receiving this season so far. Rookie Rondale Moore is also becoming a bigger factor in the offense as he gets more comfortable at the pro level.

Green Bay is a solid defense against quarterbacks, ranking 15th in the NFL so far this season in terms of fantasy points allowed. On average, opposing signal-callers are scoring 18.59 points per game, throwing 14 touchdowns to 7 picks on the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The GB defense has been solid against most QBs, but Murray isn’t most QBs.

Start him.