What to do with Aaron Rodgers in Week 8 fantasy football

The Green Bay Packers enter Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals thin at wide receiver. The Packers are expected to be without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also not ready to return from IR. So Aaron Rodgers will have his work cut out for him to try and hand the Card their first loss of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers hasn’t had a passer rating under 95.0 since the season opener. Since that loss to the Saints, the Packers are undefeated and Rodgers has thrown 15 TDs with just 1 INT. He’s also thrown at least 2 TDs in each of those games. Normally, we’d enter Week 8 as Rodgers another lock as a QB1 and a must-start. With the depleted wide receiving core, quick turnaround from Week 7, and tough road matchup, we’ve got to explore our options.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Rodgers has operated fine without Adams and Lazard in his career. Still, the Packers could look to run the ball more and try and control the clock. This game could also get out of hand fast if the defense can’t stop Kyler Murray. That game script forces Rodgers to throw more, however. So even if things go south for the Packers, Rodgers has a path to a decent fantasy day.

In shallow leagues, you may have better options at QB and can find someone a bit safer on Sunday or in primetime. In deeper leagues, you definitely have to play Rodgers unless you’ve stashed a backup QB on your bench.