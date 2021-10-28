What to do with Aaron Jones in Week 8 fantasy football

The Green Bay Packers are going to be shorthanded for their matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football for Week 8. The Packers have to travel cross-country to Zona to take on the best team in the NFC. With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard both expected to be out, it may be time to unleash Aaron Jones.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones hasn’t had the same TD-riddled season we expected. He’s only found the end zone six times early in the season and four of those TDs were against the Detroit Lions. Jones has only had three games this season over 100 total yards rushing and receiving. Overall, it’s been a disappointment for anyone who selected Jones in the first round. Take away the Lions game, and he’s looking like a bust.

The Cardinals have been susceptible on the ground while locking down opponent’s passing attacks. That sort of game plan could be flipped on its head. With no Adams or Lazard, the Packers don’t have much in the passing game that instills fear. Jones is the top weapon for Green Bay and the Cardinals will likely trim their defensive game plan to shut him down.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’re starting Aaron Jones every week, so there’s no reason to rethink that. While Adams and Lazard being out hurts the offense overall, expect Jones to get a ton of touches and targets. He could also be lined up at WR and should be looked at in the red zone frequently.