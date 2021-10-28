What to do with AJ Dillon in Week 8 fantasy football

The Green Bay Packers run game will likely be used pretty heavily in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. The Packers are expected to be without WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, both placed on the Covid/Reserve list. Let’s look at Packers’ backup RB AJ Dillon and if he’s worth playing this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Packers paid Aaron Jones a ton of money this offseason, but that hasn’t deterred the team from using Dillon. He’s got double-digit touches in three of the past four games, and has been used a bit in the passing game. That role could increase with Lazard and Adams out, as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling still sidelined. There’s also the scenario in which the Packers get down big and could decide to use Dillon more to preserve Jones.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Whenever Dillon gets double-digit touches, he generally performs at an RB2/FLEX level. It’s tough to predict how many touches Dillon will get this week, though it is a short week and the Packers are thin at receiver. Green Bay can also use the run game to control the clock and keep Kyler Murray off the field. If that’s the case, Dillon isn’t a bad FLEX play in deeper leagues, strictly 12-14+ teams. It’s hard to trust Dillon in shallow leagues and he’s still considered a risky play.