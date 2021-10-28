What to do with Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 8 fantasy football

The Green Bay Packers will be without WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard due to Covid-19 on Thursday Night Football vs. the Arizona Cardinals. With those two sidelined, the Packers will need other wideouts to step up. One of those names could be Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is set to return from injured reserve. Let’s take a look at his outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

With MVS out, the Packers’ offense has been just fine. Before going down in Week 3, Valdes-Scantling had been off to a slow start. He only had 6 receptions for 76 yards and a TD, most of that production coming against the 49ers in Week 3. Still, if MVS can play, he’ll be the only true deep threat on the team. Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Equanimeous St. Brown will all see snaps, but mostly out of the slot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are concerns surrounding where MVS is at in his conditioning, plus he’d be coming back in a big spot without having played in a while. If Valdes-Scantling is going to start, he’s got to be considered as a FLEX play in deeper leagues. We know Aaron Rodgers will want to take a few shots down the field and if MVS is active, those shots will go to him. If nothing else, a healthy MVS plays most (if not all) the snaps at wideout. Proceed with caution, but MVS has some upside if he can play. If he’s out, obviously you’re sitting him.