What to do with Randall Cobb in Week 8 fantasy football

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 8 on Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals with Randall Cobb as their WR1. The Packers won’t have WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard due to Covid protocols. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a shot at returning, but we’ll see what happens there. So it looks like Green Bay will turn back the clock and have Cobb as the top wideout target.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Randall Cobb

The 31-year-old Cobb has only had one game of 5+ targets this season. Fortunately, that game resulted in Cobb raking up 69 yards (nice) and 2 TDs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chances are Cobb will play most — if not all — of the snaps on Thursday night. Aaron Rodgers and Cobb have a great report. The stars are truly aligning for Cobb to have a big-time performance.

With that said, it’s still risky to roll Cobb out in fantasy football. Outside of that Steelers game, Cobb has had 9 receptions for 110 yards and no scores over five games. The increase in targets should come, but that may not translate to TDs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In PPR, Cobb feels like a pretty safe WR2/FLEX play in 12-team leagues. He should see around 6-8 targets in a perfect world and has a pretty easy path to double-digit fantasy points. The Cardinals offense should keep the pace up and game script in favor of the Packers’ throwing a lot.

In standard leagues, Cobb would need to find the end zone to really return starter value. It’s also TNF, usually we like to be more cautious and not put ourselves in a hole early in the week.