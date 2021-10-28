James Conner start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to remain undefeated on a short week when they head to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Two of the NFC’s best teams will make for a rare must-see game in the middle of the week. Still, while football fans will rejoice in having a good game to watch, fantasy managers will be scratching their heads to figure out what to do with Arizona RB James Conner.

So, what should you do with the 5-year vet this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner has yet to start a game for Arizona this year and has only eclipsed the 50-yard rushing mark three times this season. His season-high in yards is 71, which he got against a weak Houston defense, and isn’t a threat out of the backfield as a pass catcher.

So should be an easy player to sit in fantasy right? Nope.

Not when you consider Conner is the only Cardinals running back to score a touchdown this season. He has six on the year. QB Kyler Murray is the only other player on the roster with a rushing score. He has at least one rushing score in four of the last five weeks, with multiple touchdowns in two of those weeks.

The Green Bay defense sits in the middle of the pack, 14th, when it comes to fantasy points allowed to running backs. They’ve given up just four rushing scores all season and under 600 yards on the ground. Each week the opposing team’s running backs are getting an average of 23.16 poitns between all of them, but a lot of that comes as a pass-catcher.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Connor’s value comes with his ability to score touchdowns on the ground. With just four running scores allowed all season by Green Bay’s defense, it looks like the Pitt grad might have a tough night.

Sit him