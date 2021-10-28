Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals head to the midwest to take on the Green Bay Packers this week on Thursday Night Football.

The Cards have been one of the hottest offenses in the league in recent weeks, but their running game has been underwhelming at times. So what should fantasy managers do with Arizona RB Chase Edmonds this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds has started every single game for Arizona this season and is the teams leading rusher. Still, he’s not blowing the doors off anybody from a stats perspective. On the season he has 397 yards and no touchdowns. He is averaging over 5 yards per carry, but he’s just not getting a ton of carries, splitting them with James Conner.

His high carry mark for the season is 15, which came last week. Other than that, he’s hit double-digit carries just three other times this season. He has been decent out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. But still, he hasn’t had more than 50 yards in a single game that way and hasn’t scored through the air either.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edmonds is a critical part of the Arizona offense, but he’s probably not a critical part of your fantasy team.

Sit him