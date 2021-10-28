AJ Green start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to remain undefeated this week when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The Cards passing game has been one of the best in the NFL in recent weeks, with a plethora of pass-catchers for QB Kyler Murray to distribute the ball to. But what about AJ Green? The aging wideout was expected to contribute a bit this season, but he’s become a full-fledged WR2/3 option for fantasy managers. But what about this week against a good Packers pass-D? Should you start him or sit him?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green wasn’t expected to be a game-changer when he arrived in the desert from Cincinnati this offseason. But he’s been a great addition to the Cards offense. He’s third in the team in receiving yards with 406, just two off of Christian Kirk who is the team’s second-leading receiver. He’s also scored three touchdowns, just one off of Kirk’s four on the year.

He has just one target less than Kirk too, with 35, but he’s averaging nearly 17 yards per reception, which is the most of any WR on the team by a good margin. He’s seen six targets in every single game except for two, one of which was last week’s win over Houston which he saw three targets and hauled them all in.

The Packers D is good against the pass, only allowing eight TDs to WRs this season. But with an arsenal of wideouts that Arizona has, you’d imagine they’d elect to give extra help to whoever is covering DeAndre Hopkins, leaving Green and Kirk open to make a ton of plays. Still, it’s a risk, especially with the lower target numbers last week. Hopkins is questionable to play due to a hamstring injury, so we’ll have to wait and see is he’s active.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s a tough call, but the Green Bay D will make life hard for him and the addition of Zach Ertz might take some looks away from Green as well.

Sit him unless Hopkins is out