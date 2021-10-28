Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore has been quiet in the stat sheet over the past few weeks, getting only a handful of targets in the process.

With the team hosting the Green Bay Packers in a marquee Thursday Night Football matchup, can he turn it around from a fantasy standpoint in prime time?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

The rookie from Purdue caught just two of three targets for 17 yards in the team’s 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. He only caught three passes for 16 yards the week prior and has been supplanted as the fourth wide receiver option in the Arizona offense.

It also doesn’t help him from a numbers standpoint that the Cardinals acquired Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who caught a touchdown pass in his debut on Sunday. Moore is going to have to fight for his spot as a primary target within the offense.

It is worth noting DeAndre Hopkins is questionable to play in this game due to a hamstring injury. If Hopkins is ruled out (which seems unlikely) then Moore may become viable in deeper leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit