Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk had another solid outing in the team’s 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The fourth-year receiver once again found the end zone and helped the Cards improve to 7-0 on the year.

Arizona has a quick turnaround this wee when hosting the Green Bay Packers for Thursday Night Football. What will Kirk’s fantasy impact be for this battle of NFC contenders?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk hauled in four of five targets for 50 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. It marked his second consecutive game with a touchdown and fourth TD on the year. He’s steady raking in looks from Kyler Murray as he sits second on the team in total number of targets behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kirk has some Flex appeal for Thursday night but the addition of Zach Ertz may cut into his number of targets a little bit. With that, I’d err on the side of caution and sit him for this week.