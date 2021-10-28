Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight end made his presence felt in his debut for the team in their 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans on Friday. Just nine days after being traded from Philadelphia, he showed glimpses of why him and quarterback Kyler Murray could be a dangerous duo moving forward.

The Cards will have will have a quick turnaround this week as they’ll host the Green Bay Packers for Thursday Night Football. Will Ertz have a bigger fantasy day on Thursday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz caught three of five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in his Arizona debut on Sunday. Most of that came on his 47-yard touchdown reception, one where he ran a crossing route over the middle and put on a clinic in YAC.

Having previously scored a touchdown the week prior in his final game with the Eagles, he became the first tight end in NFL history to score a touchdown with two different teams in back-to-back games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Murray is going to want to establish a rapport with his new weapon, especially against another NFC contender in Green Bay. Ertz is a definite start for Thursday.