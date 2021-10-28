Nick Chubb gets in limited practices Wednesday, Thursday for Week 8

Thursday update: Nick Chubb was able to practice both Wednesday and Thursday and even though he was limited, all signs point to him being available for Week 8 against the Steelers. A full practice on Friday would seal the deal, but either way, he is likely to play.

The Cleveland Browns running back Nic Chubb will return to practice on Monday as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, per The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak. Chubb missed the last two games with a calf injury and appears on track to return this week.

The Browns also lost Kareem hunt to a calf injury, but his was worse and they put Hunt on injured reserve while keeping Chubb available. In Hunt and Chubb’s absence last week, backup D’Ernest Johnson had a great game, rushing 22 times for 146 yards and a touchdown and catching two passes for 22 more yards.

Chubb is too good to lose work to Johnson, but Johnson proved he was good enough to take over what has been a lucrative fantasy role from Hunt. If that happens, he should have some fantasy value until Hunt returns.

Fantasy football implications

The matchup with the Steelers is going to be a tough one, but Chubb is truly an every week starter. Johnson might not be worth starting in this matchup, but there is a glimmer of hope for him if you are desperate.