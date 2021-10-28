 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down betting lines for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway

We go over betting odds for this Sunday’s Xfinity 500 race at the Martinsville Speedway road course.

By Staff Writer
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2021 Xfinity 500 race is set to run at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday — the final race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8. Next week, the four to advance will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway to win it all. This week’s race will run Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia and will broadcast on NBC.

Martin Truex Jr. (+450) is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, which isn’t a huge surprise since he won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at the Martinsville Speedway back in the spring. A win would be key for Truex Jr., as he’s currently on the outside looking in to advance to the Championship at a three-point deficit behind Kyle Busch. Closely behind Truex Jr. sit Kyle Larson (+500), Chase Elliott (+600) and Denny Hamlin (+650).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 race at the Martinsville Speedway.

2021 Xfinity 500, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Martin Truex Jr. +450 +130 -180
Kyle Larson +500 +140 -160
Chase Elliott +600 +170 -135
Denny Hamlin +650 +190 -125
Ryan Blaney +700 +200 -115
Kyle Busch +800 +230 +100
Joey Logano +850 +240 +110
Brad Keselowski +900 +260 +110
William Byron +1100 +300 +130
Christopher Bell +2000 +400 +170
Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +200
Alex Bowman +4000 +900 +260
Kurt Busch +4000 +900 +260
Tyler Reddick +5000 +1400 +500
Aric Almirola +6000 +1700 +750
Matt DiBenedetto +6000 +1700 +750
Ross Chastain +8000 +2200 +1000
Bubba Wallace +10000 +3000 +1200
Austin Dillon +13000 +3500 +1600
Chris Buescher +15000 +4000 +1700
Cole Custer +15000 +4000 +1700
Daniel Suarez +15000 +4000 +1700
Erik Jones +15000 +4000 +1700
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 +5000 +2000
Chase Briscoe +20000 +5000 +2000
Ryan Newman +25000 +7000 +3000
Michael McDowell +25000 +7000 +3000
Ryan Preece +25000 +7000 +3000
Corey Lajoie +30000 +8000 +3500
Justin Haley +40000 +10000 +5000
Anthony Alfredo +50000 +14000 +6000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000
Timmy Hill +100000 +30000 +13000
Joey Gase +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000
Quin Houff +100000 +30000 +13000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000

