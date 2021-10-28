Breaking down betting lines for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway

The 2021 Xfinity 500 race is set to run at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday — the final race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8. Next week, the four to advance will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway to win it all. This week’s race will run Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia and will broadcast on NBC.

Martin Truex Jr. (+450) is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, which isn’t a huge surprise since he won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at the Martinsville Speedway back in the spring. A win would be key for Truex Jr., as he’s currently on the outside looking in to advance to the Championship at a three-point deficit behind Kyle Busch. Closely behind Truex Jr. sit Kyle Larson (+500), Chase Elliott (+600) and Denny Hamlin (+650).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 race at the Martinsville Speedway.

2021 Xfinity 500, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Martin Truex Jr. +450 +130 -180 Kyle Larson +500 +140 -160 Chase Elliott +600 +170 -135 Denny Hamlin +650 +190 -125 Ryan Blaney +700 +200 -115 Kyle Busch +800 +230 +100 Joey Logano +850 +240 +110 Brad Keselowski +900 +260 +110 William Byron +1100 +300 +130 Christopher Bell +2000 +400 +170 Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +200 Alex Bowman +4000 +900 +260 Kurt Busch +4000 +900 +260 Tyler Reddick +5000 +1400 +500 Aric Almirola +6000 +1700 +750 Matt DiBenedetto +6000 +1700 +750 Ross Chastain +8000 +2200 +1000 Bubba Wallace +10000 +3000 +1200 Austin Dillon +13000 +3500 +1600 Chris Buescher +15000 +4000 +1700 Cole Custer +15000 +4000 +1700 Daniel Suarez +15000 +4000 +1700 Erik Jones +15000 +4000 +1700 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 +5000 +2000 Chase Briscoe +20000 +5000 +2000 Ryan Newman +25000 +7000 +3000 Michael McDowell +25000 +7000 +3000 Ryan Preece +25000 +7000 +3000 Corey Lajoie +30000 +8000 +3500 Justin Haley +40000 +10000 +5000 Anthony Alfredo +50000 +14000 +6000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000 Timmy Hill +100000 +30000 +13000 Joey Gase +100000 +30000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000 Quin Houff +100000 +30000 +13000 Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000

