Breaking down betting lines for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway

The 2021 Xfinity 500 race is set to run at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday — the final race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8. Next week, the four to advance will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway to win it all. This week’s race will run Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia and will broadcast on NBC.
Martin Truex Jr. (+450) is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, which isn’t a huge surprise since he won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at the Martinsville Speedway back in the spring. A win would be key for Truex Jr., as he’s currently on the outside looking in to advance to the Championship at a three-point deficit behind Kyle Busch. Closely behind Truex Jr. sit Kyle Larson (+500), Chase Elliott (+600) and Denny Hamlin (+650).
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 race at the Martinsville Speedway.
2021 Xfinity 500, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+450
|+130
|-180
|Kyle Larson
|+500
|+140
|-160
|Chase Elliott
|+600
|+170
|-135
|Denny Hamlin
|+650
|+190
|-125
|Ryan Blaney
|+700
|+200
|-115
|Kyle Busch
|+800
|+230
|+100
|Joey Logano
|+850
|+240
|+110
|Brad Keselowski
|+900
|+260
|+110
|William Byron
|+1100
|+300
|+130
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|+400
|+170
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|+700
|+200
|Alex Bowman
|+4000
|+900
|+260
|Kurt Busch
|+4000
|+900
|+260
|Tyler Reddick
|+5000
|+1400
|+500
|Aric Almirola
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Ross Chastain
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Austin Dillon
|+13000
|+3500
|+1600
|Chris Buescher
|+15000
|+4000
|+1700
|Cole Custer
|+15000
|+4000
|+1700
|Daniel Suarez
|+15000
|+4000
|+1700
|Erik Jones
|+15000
|+4000
|+1700
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Chase Briscoe
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Ryan Newman
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|Ryan Preece
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|Corey Lajoie
|+30000
|+8000
|+3500
|Justin Haley
|+40000
|+10000
|+5000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Timmy Hill
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Joey Gase
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.