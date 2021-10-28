 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR schedule for the Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. We break down the full schedule for the Cup Series races this weekend.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

This weekend is a big one for NASCAR fans, as the Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series all hold their final championship races next week in Phoenix.

Saturday will be a busy day at the Martinsville Speedway. First, the NASCAR Truck Series will return after a brief hiatus with the United Rentals 200, set to run Saturday, October 30th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Afterward, the Xfinity Series with run the Dead On Tools 250 race at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. Austin Cindric (+400) and Ty Gibbs (+450) are favorites to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last but not least, the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Xfinity 500 race at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, set to air on NBC. Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite to win after winning the season’s first race held at the Martinsville Speedway, with odds to win at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 30th

1:00 p.m. ET — United Rentals 200, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live
6:00 p.m. ET — Dead on Tools 250, Xfinity Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, October 31st

2:00 p.m. ET — Xfinity 500, Cup Series — NBC, NBC.com/live

