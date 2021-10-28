NASCAR schedule for the Martinsville Speedway

This weekend is a big one for NASCAR fans, as the Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series all hold their final championship races next week in Phoenix.

Saturday will be a busy day at the Martinsville Speedway. First, the NASCAR Truck Series will return after a brief hiatus with the United Rentals 200, set to run Saturday, October 30th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Afterward, the Xfinity Series with run the Dead On Tools 250 race at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. Austin Cindric (+400) and Ty Gibbs (+450) are favorites to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last but not least, the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Xfinity 500 race at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, set to air on NBC. Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite to win after winning the season’s first race held at the Martinsville Speedway, with odds to win at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 30th

1:00 p.m. ET — United Rentals 200, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

6:00 p.m. ET — Dead on Tools 250, Xfinity Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, October 31st

2:00 p.m. ET — Xfinity 500, Cup Series — NBC, NBC.com/live