What channel is Packers vs. Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 8

The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals face off on Thursday Night Football this week to open Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. The game will air on FOX and NFL Network, and a live stream will be available through Amazon Prime. The Cardinals are hosting this game at State Farm Stadium and kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The big news for this game is that Green Bay is facing numerous COVID-19 issues. The team will be without wide receiver Allen Lazard who is on the COVID list and unvaccinated, which means he definitely won’t play. Davante Adams is also on the COVID-19 list, and while he is vaccinated, reports indicate he is not expected to travel for the game. The Packers will also likely be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry due to the virus.

The Cardinals come into the game undefeated and what was looking like a huge matchup suddenly looks different with all the absences. Arizona opened as a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but is now a 6.5-point favorite with all the issues. Aaron Rodgers remains forever dangerous, but the dynamic of this game has changed significantly.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 28

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live stream: Amazon Prime