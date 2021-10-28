Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers passing game has effectively been Deebo Samuel and not much else in recent weeks. Jimmy Garoppolo is struggling with consistency, George Kittle is on injured reserve, and Brandon Aiyuk has effectively been a ghost after a strong rookie season.

Through six games, Aiyuk has nine receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off a Week 7 performance in which he caught one pass for six yards and had a three yard carry. Oh, and a near disaster on an attempted punt return.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is making appearances, but not doing much of anything. At times it has seemed like he is in Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse, but the 49ers head coach has also talked him up as someone he really wants to see break out. He made some comments on Wednesday that read as more disappointment than anything else.

“I want Aiyuk to keep getting better. I don’t think he’s quite back to what he was last year. I think he’s closer to that point right now than what he was a couple of weeks ago.”

There was some concern about him putting on weight to add muscle, but it’s unclear if that’s been a significant issue in stunting his development after a rookie campaign in which he caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns.

This weekend, the 49ers face a Bears pass defense that gives up the fourth most fantasy points to wide receivers. That’s great for Deebo Samuel, but there’s no reason to have any faith Aiyuk will get on track. Maybe he will, but nothing through the first seven weeks screams that you should be playing him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Aiyuk in all formats.