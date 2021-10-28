How to watch USF vs. East Carolina via live online stream

The South Florida Bulls and East Carolina Pirates meet up in Week 9 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. South Florida will look to keep things rolling after their first victory over and FBS opponent in nearly two years.

South Florida (2-5, 1-2 AAC) set a program record with 421 rushing yards against the Temple Owls last weekend with Jaren Mangham leading the way with 152 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to the victory, the Bulls’ last FBS win came on October 26th, 2019 against East Carolina (3-4, 1-2 AAC), which will look to avoid a three-game losing streak after close losses to the UCF Knights and Houston Cougars.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

East Carolina is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes South Florida a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.