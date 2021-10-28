How to watch No. 24 Coastal Carolina vs. Troy via live online stream

The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will host the Troy Trojans in Week 9 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Coastal Carolina will look to bounce back from their first regular season loss in nearly two years.

Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) has the second best offense nationally in yards per play against FBS opponents, and last week’s loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers was their first regular season defeat since November 23rd, 2019. It put the Chanticleers in a four-way tie for the top spot in the East division. Troy (4-3, 2-1) is among those teams at the top, and the Trojans are coming off a bye week going for their third consecutive win behind a defense that ranks No. 11 nationally in yards per play allowed against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Coastal Carolina is an 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Troy a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.