Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour is in Southampton, Bermuda this week for the 2021 Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course. This slightly-smaller field event is yet another weekend abroad for the PGA Tour, who left Japan last week and is heading to Mexico City after Sunday’s final round.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the current leader on the odds board from DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200, with Matthew Fitzpatrick sitting at +1600, and Patrick Reed and Mito Pereira both at +1800.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET (7:35 a.m. locally). You can watch Round 2 of the Bermuda Championship on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Bermuda Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are as follows:

Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, Danny Willett at 11:48 a.m. ET

Seamus Power, Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell at 11:59 a.m. ET

Nick Watney, Luke Donald, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:08 a.m. ET

Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, Camillo Villegas at 7:19 a.m. ET