Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Bermuda Championship

The second round of Bermuda Championship tees off at 6:35 a.m. ET on Friday at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays out of a bunker on the sixth hole during Day Four of The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2021 in Virginia Water, England. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Southampton, Bermuda this week for the 2021 Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course. This slightly-smaller field event is yet another weekend abroad for the PGA Tour, who left Japan last week and is heading to Mexico City after Sunday’s final round.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the current leader on the odds board from DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200, with Matthew Fitzpatrick sitting at +1600, and Patrick Reed and Mito Pereira both at +1800.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET (7:35 a.m. locally). You can watch Round 2 of the Bermuda Championship on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Bermuda Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are as follows:

  • Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, Danny Willett at 11:48 a.m. ET
  • Seamus Power, Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell at 11:59 a.m. ET
  • Nick Watney, Luke Donald, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:08 a.m. ET
  • Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, Camillo Villegas at 7:19 a.m. ET

Bermuda Championship Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
6:35 AM Tee #10 Michael Kim Patrick Rodgers Scott Gutschewski
6:35 AM Tee #1 Fabián Gómez Sangmoon Bae Scott Stallings
6:46 AM Tee #10 Danny Lee Seung-Yul Noh Peter Uihlein
6:46 AM Tee #1 Sean O'Hair Olin Browne Cameron Percy
6:57 AM Tee #10 Greg Chalmers Ben Martin Johnson Wagner
6:57 AM Tee #1 D.A. Points John Senden Andres Romero
7:08 AM Tee #10 Garrick Higgo Patrick Reed Danny Willett
7:08 AM Tee #1 Denny McCarthy Denny McCarthy Brandon Hagy
7:19 AM Tee #10 Seamus Power Dylan Frittelli Graeme McDowell
7:19 AM Tee #1 David Hearn Kiradech Aphibarnrat Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7:30 AM Tee #10 Jason Dufner Arjun Atwal Kramer Hickok
7:30 AM Tee #1 Mito Pereira Lucas Herbert Brandon Wu
7:41 AM Tee #10 Stephan Jaeger David Skinns Harry Hall
7:41 AM Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Austin Smotherman Patrick Flavin
7:52 AM Tee #10 Vincent Whaley Alex Smalley Guido Migliozzi
7:52 AM Tee #1 Nick Hardy Chad Ramey Kyle Wilshire
8:03 AM Tee #10 Matthias Schwab Kurt Kitayama Dylan Wu
8:03 AM Tee #1 John Merrick Justin Lower Chaka DeSilva
8:14 AM Tee #10 Davis Riley Callum Tarren Thomas Detry
8:14 AM Tee #1 Michael Gligic Curtis Thompson Ludvig Aberg
8:25 AM Tee #10 Sahith Theegala Michael Sims Brian Morris
8:25 AM Tee #1 Cody Gribble Adam Svensson Jordan Gumberg
11:15 AM Tee #10 Kevin Stadler Anirban Lahiri J.J. Spaun
11:15 AM Tee #1 Chris Stroud Adam Hadwin Matt Every
11:26 AM Tee #10 Vaughn Taylor Brendon de Jonge Mark Hubbard
11:26 AM Tee #1 Richard Johnson Ricky Barnes Beau Hossler
11:37 AM Tee #10 Austin Cook Ryan Armour Russell Knox
11:37 AM Tee #1 Ted Potter, Jr. Robert Garrigus Daniel Chopra
11:48 AM Tee #10 Martin Trainer Brian Stuard Hank Lebioda
11:48 AM Tee #1 Nick Watney Luke Donald Matt Fitzpatrick
11:59 AM Tee #10 Tommy Gainey Parker McLachlin Sepp Straka
11:59 AM Tee #1 Brian Gay Nick Taylor Camilo Villegas
12:10 PM Tee #10 J.J. Henry Jonathan Byrd John Rollins
12:10 PM Tee #1 David Lingmerth Scott Brown Matthew NeSmith
12:21 PM Tee #10 David Lipsky Taylor Pendrith Erik Barnes
12:21 PM Tee #1 Jim Knous Hayden Buckley Aaron Rai
12:32 PM Tee #10 Ben Crane Jason Bohn John Pak
12:32 PM Tee #1 Chase Seiffert Ben Kohles Greg Koch
12:43 PM Tee #10 Ted Purdy Brett Drewitt Damian Palanyandi
12:43 PM Tee #1 Seth Reeves Greyson Sigg Austin Eckroat
12:54 PM Tee #10 Bo Hoag Dawie van der Walt Camiko Smith
12:54 PM Tee #1 Andrew Novak Max McGreevy Jay McLuen
1:05 PM Tee #1 Lee Hodges Matt Hill

