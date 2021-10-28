Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour is in Southampton, Bermuda this week for the 2021 Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course. This slightly-smaller field event is yet another weekend abroad for the PGA Tour, who left Japan last week and is heading to Mexico City after Sunday’s final round.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the current leader on the odds board from DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200, with Matthew Fitzpatrick sitting at +1600, and Patrick Reed and Mito Pereira both at +1800.
The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET (7:35 a.m. locally). You can watch Round 2 of the Bermuda Championship on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Bermuda Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are as follows:
- Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, Danny Willett at 11:48 a.m. ET
- Seamus Power, Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell at 11:59 a.m. ET
- Nick Watney, Luke Donald, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:08 a.m. ET
- Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, Camillo Villegas at 7:19 a.m. ET
Bermuda Championship Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|6:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Michael Kim
|Patrick Rodgers
|Scott Gutschewski
|6:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Fabián Gómez
|Sangmoon Bae
|Scott Stallings
|6:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Peter Uihlein
|6:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Sean O'Hair
|Olin Browne
|Cameron Percy
|6:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Greg Chalmers
|Ben Martin
|Johnson Wagner
|6:57 AM
|Tee #1
|D.A. Points
|John Senden
|Andres Romero
|7:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Patrick Reed
|Danny Willett
|7:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Denny McCarthy
|Denny McCarthy
|Brandon Hagy
|7:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|Dylan Frittelli
|Graeme McDowell
|7:19 AM
|Tee #1
|David Hearn
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Arjun Atwal
|Kramer Hickok
|7:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|Lucas Herbert
|Brandon Wu
|7:41 AM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|David Skinns
|Harry Hall
|7:41 AM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Austin Smotherman
|Patrick Flavin
|7:52 AM
|Tee #10
|Vincent Whaley
|Alex Smalley
|Guido Migliozzi
|7:52 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Hardy
|Chad Ramey
|Kyle Wilshire
|8:03 AM
|Tee #10
|Matthias Schwab
|Kurt Kitayama
|Dylan Wu
|8:03 AM
|Tee #1
|John Merrick
|Justin Lower
|Chaka DeSilva
|8:14 AM
|Tee #10
|Davis Riley
|Callum Tarren
|Thomas Detry
|8:14 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|Curtis Thompson
|Ludvig Aberg
|8:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Michael Sims
|Brian Morris
|8:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Cody Gribble
|Adam Svensson
|Jordan Gumberg
|11:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Stadler
|Anirban Lahiri
|J.J. Spaun
|11:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Chris Stroud
|Adam Hadwin
|Matt Every
|11:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Brendon de Jonge
|Mark Hubbard
|11:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Richard Johnson
|Ricky Barnes
|Beau Hossler
|11:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Ryan Armour
|Russell Knox
|11:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Robert Garrigus
|Daniel Chopra
|11:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Martin Trainer
|Brian Stuard
|Hank Lebioda
|11:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Watney
|Luke Donald
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Tommy Gainey
|Parker McLachlin
|Sepp Straka
|11:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Nick Taylor
|Camilo Villegas
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Henry
|Jonathan Byrd
|John Rollins
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|David Lingmerth
|Scott Brown
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:21 PM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Taylor Pendrith
|Erik Barnes
|12:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Jim Knous
|Hayden Buckley
|Aaron Rai
|12:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Ben Crane
|Jason Bohn
|John Pak
|12:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Ben Kohles
|Greg Koch
|12:43 PM
|Tee #10
|Ted Purdy
|Brett Drewitt
|Damian Palanyandi
|12:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Seth Reeves
|Greyson Sigg
|Austin Eckroat
|12:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Bo Hoag
|Dawie van der Walt
|Camiko Smith
|12:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Novak
|Max McGreevy
|Jay McLuen
|1:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Lee Hodges
|Matt Hill