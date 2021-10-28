2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

With only two teams on byes this week — Baltimore and Las Vegas — you’ve got almost a full smorgasbord of quarterbacks to choose from for your fantasy football lineups. Unless you have one of the obvious must-start players, chances are you might be looking for an edge for your Week 8 matchup. To help, here are two signal callers deserving of a start and two who you should avoid.

Quarterback Starts

Joe Burrow, Bengals vs. Jets

Any quarterback taking on the Jets is a decent start, but a red hot player like Joe Burrow could really put up big points in this one. Burrow is coming off back-to-back games with three touchdown passes. Last week he did it on the way to a big upset over the Ravens, throwing for a season-high 416 yards in that one too. And lest you think he might dial things back against a soft team like the Jets, he tossed a trio of touchdowns in Week 6 against the Lions. The Jets have only allowed six touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks this season, but they’ve yet to pick one off. The Bengals offense is throwing a lot, even against lesser opponents. Get Burrow in your lineup this week.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos vs. Football Team

No team is more friendly to opposing quarterbacks than Washington. Signal callers are averaging nearly 30 fantasy points per game against them this season. This isn’t just about the matchup since Bridgewater is actually posting decent fantasy numbers this season. His 187-yard, two-touchdown, one-interception outing last week against the Browns was the worst scoring game, from a fantasy perspective, he’s had since Week 4 when he got hurt. The Broncos are also getting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy back in action this week, rounding out a quiver of pass-catching talent for Bridgewater throw to. And, yes, Washington is predictably terrible at stopping opposing receivers too.

Quarterback Sits

Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Chiefs

Jones might be an attractive streaming option given the Chiefs’ woeful pass defense, but consider yourself warned. Jones has just one game this season with multiple touchdown passes—he didn’t even throw a touchdown pass against the Falcons back in Week 3—and despite having the third-most rushing yards among quarterbacks, he hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown since Week 2. The Giants are facing a Chiefs team that’s going to be pulling out all the stops to save their season, starting with what should be a winnable contest against New York.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Bills

Miami’s quarterback had a solid day fantasy-wise last week, throwing four touchdowns against the Falcons. The week before, he had two touchdowns and a season-high 329 yards against the Jaguars. Tagovailoa has also thrown three picks over that span, and this week he faces a Bills team that has 10 interceptions on the season, tied for the second-best mark in the league. Also worth noting is Buffalo has only given up five touchdown passes this season, the fewest in the league.