3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

Good running back help is always hard to find, unless you have one of the handful of obvious starters. Fortunately, Week 8 has a few solid picks among the lesser-heralded names who could be of some help to your fantasy football lineups. The reverse is also true, a few tempting targets are out there who should be avoided. Let’s take a look.

Running Back Starts

James Conner, Cardinals vs. Packers

The universe somehow saw fit to grant us a Thursday night game between the Packers and the Cardinals. To honor the gift of the cosmos, consider putting Cardinals running back James Conner into your fantasy football lineup. Though he was out-touched by Chase Edmonds last week, Conner had a nice fantasy outing with 64 rushing yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. In fact, he’s Arizona’s go-to guy when they’re running the ball at the goal line. The Packers defense has given up a total of seven touchdowns to running backs this season.

JD McKissic, Football Team vs. Broncos

Antonio Gibson is hobbled by a shin injury. Only Washington knows why he’s still playing when he should clearly be letting his leg heal. Gibson’s playing time has been slashed because of the injury, opening up even more snaps for McKissic. Already valuable in fantasy lineups for his receiving work (12 catches, 99 yards in his last two), McKissic has the added benefit of more rushing attempts now. Denver’s defense isn’t bad at controlling running backs, but they have let them score seven times already this season.

Khalil Herbert, Bears vs. 49ers

Herbert had 100 yards on 18 carries in a blowout loss to the Bucs last week. This is a more favorable matchup, with the 49ers giving up an average of nearly 24 fantasy points per game to opposing backfields. The Bears are clearly leaning on Herbert in their offensive game plan, so get him into your lineup this week.

Running Back Sits

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins vs. Bills

Gaskin is going to be a hot waiver wire addition this week after leading Miami’s backfield in the wake of Malcolm Brown’s injury. The Dolphins are playing a Bills team allowing fewer than 90 rushing yards per game. They’ve only given up four touchdowns to running backs all season. Avoid the temptation and let someone else start Gaskin this week.

Mark Ingram, Texans vs. Rams

There’s some temptation to start Ingram because he leads Houston’s backfield. Heck, in Week 6 Ingram had seven fantasy points to show for it. That was his highest total since Week 1, when scored his only touchdown of the season. This week they’re taking on a Rams team that’s liable to have things wrapped up by the second quarter, even if Tyrod Taylor returns at QB. Ingram had nine touches and 27 yards last week in a similarly one-sided matchup against Arizona.

Alex Collins, Seahawks vs. Jaguars

This should be a great week to lean on Seattle’s latest fill-in running back, but this offense can’t really do much of anything right now with Russell Wilson on the shelf. Look for the Jags to bottle up the run and force Geno Smith to throw.