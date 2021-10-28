 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

We go over who you should start and who you should sit at D/ST for Week 8.

By LTruscott
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Looking for a little help from your D/ST in fantasy football lineups this week? Look no further. The following options will give you a couple of potential streamer picks, as well as two teams that you will want to avoid in Week 8.

D/ST Starts

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

Opposing defenses are averaging more than 11 points per week against the lowly New York Jets, making whoever is playing them a solid streaming option. The Jets have tossed a league-high 11 picks. Oh, and they’re starting the backup quarterback Mike White this week, so the Bengals D/ST has that going for them, which is nice. Let’s not overlook the fact that the Bengals defense is coming off a good week against the Ravens too.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

The Niners D/ST is not great as a fantasy option in most weeks. They did post a respectable six points last week against the Colts, which was their best fantasy output since Week 2. But this week they draw the Bears, a team that can’t seem to move the ball, much less find the end zone. Chicago’s given up 11 sacks and committed seven turnovers through its last four games.

D/ST Sits

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New England had one of its better showings last week, turning in 13 fantasy points against the Jets. That’s not going to be so easy against a Chargers team averaging nearly 25 points per contest. Opposing D/ST’s are struggling to get more than five points per outing against the Chargers.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings defense has posted 20 fantasy points, in standard scoring leagues, over the last two weeks. But that comes to an end against a Cowboys team that’s holding opposing defensive units to the third-worst average fantasy points per week.

