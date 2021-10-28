Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, October 28

The NBA has six games on the slate for Thursday tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Possibly the most notable game is tipping off at 8:00 p.m. when the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, face off at the United Center. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props ahead of tonight’s contests.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 3-pointers (-120)

Curry has had a monster start to the season, averaging 29 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game through the first four outings. He’s hit 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc, shooting 18-for-45. The Dubs go up against the Grizzlies, who don’t necessarily have the best perimeter defense, giving Curry the opportunity to do his thing from downtown.

Donovan Mitchell over 25.5 points (-120)

Mitchell has averaged 21.7 points through the first three games for the Utah Jazz, but that’s only brought down by his underwhelming performance in the season opener when he only dropped 16. He’s put up 27 and 22 points in their two games since then, and is poised to have another great showing against the Rockets. Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per game last season and the Rockets were ranked 27th in the league defensively last season.

Dejounte Murray over 7.5 rebounds (-115)

Murray is averaging nine rebounds per game so far through the Spurs’ first four games of the season, topping out at 12 in their loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. Of course, that’s when he logged his first triple-double of the season with 21 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. This prop is essentially a no-brainer as he’ll be expected to come in with a good amount of rebounds against the Mavericks tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.