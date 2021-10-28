NFL Survivor pool, Week 8: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL returns for Week 8, and we get a couple big games and then a whole lot of slop. The week opens with a huge Thursday Night Football featuring the 7-0 Cardinals hosting the 6-1 Packers. On the other end, it closes with a Giants-Chiefs game that won’t wow many people. In between we get three key divisional matchups including Steelers-Browns, Titans-Colts, and Bucs-Saints.

With Week 8 getting underway, it’s also time to get ready for your NFL Survivor pools. There are some heavy favorites this week, but there’s some solid value to be found. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps. We did some solid work last week hitting on all of our advice, including telling people to stay away from the Ravens as a decent-sized favorite over the Bengals.

Safest picks

Rams over Texans*

Bills over Dolphins

The Texans have been a bad football team, but this one comes with an asterisk. Tyrod Taylor is back at practice. His status is unclear for Sunday and if he plays, I’d probably stay away from this game. If you want to go with a safe pick, the Bills make more sense. Yes, it’s a divisional game, but the disparity between Buffalo and Miami is huge.

Best value picks

Bengals over Jets

Chiefs over Giants

Even if Zach Wilson was playing, the Bengals would be a value pick. The Chiefs are not the Super Bowl contender they’ve been in recent years, but they are decidedly better than the Giants. KC has lost to good teams and beaten bad teams (and the Browns). They’ll handle the Giants.

Trap pick

Bucs over Saints

This game is in New Orleans and the Saints are a tricky team to figure out. Stay away.