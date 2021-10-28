Full list of Week 8 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 8 and it opens with a huge one on Thursday Night Football. The Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers to open what is otherwise not the most enticing of football weekends. It’s fitting then that Cardinals-Packers has lost some luster with Packers wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry all sidelined due to COVID-19.

The weekend follows with some big divisional matchups. The 5-2 Titans travel to face the 3-4 Colts with Tennessee looking to take a three game lead on Indianapolis in the AFC South. The 4-3 Browns host the 3-3 Steelers with both teams looking to avoid falling too far behind Cincinnati and Baltimore in the AFC North. Finally, the 4-2 Saints host the 6-1 Bucs in a game with some significant NFC South implications.

We’re back with our weekly Thursday straight-up picks. We offer basic straight-up winner picks, but with confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week we went 5-8, but did manage a 4-0 week for our high confidence picks to improve to 23-4. So, I suppose that’s a positive!

High confidence (23-4)

Rams over Texans

Bills over Dolphins

Bengals over Jets

Medium confidence (22-13)

Cardinals over Packers

49ers over Bears

Titans over Colts***

Chargers over Patriots

Bucs over Saints

Cowboys over Vikings

Chiefs over Giants

Low confidence (11-20)

Browns over Steelers

Panthers over Falcons***

Seahawks over Jaguars

Broncos over Washington

No confidence (4-10)

Lions over Eagles***

