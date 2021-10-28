Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Warriors on Thursday

The Memphis Grizzlies will continue their road trip, heading to San Francisco to take on the undefeated Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Grizz are fresh off a 20-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday while the Warriors have had an extra day of rest after beating the OKC Thunder on Tuesday.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +6 (-110)

The Grizzlies suffered a big 20-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night with Ja Morant putting in his worst performance so far this season. He still logged a double-double but only managed 17 points to go along with his 10 assists. Expect Morant and Memphis to bounce back against the Warriors and keep it a tighter game, with hopes to put in a better defensive performance while containing Stephen Curry. The Dubs may come out with the win, but expect it to be a close contest which makes Memphis a decent pick to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Under 229 (-105)

The Warriors have hit the under in their last three games straight, and the under is 28-15 for the Grizzlies when they lost the previous game by at least 10 points since head coach Taylor Jenkins took over in 2019. Memphis will also be accounting for some tired legs playing back-to-back games on the road, so I wouldn’t expect this game to be a high-scoring affair.

