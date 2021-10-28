Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Bulls on Thursday

The New York Knicks will travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Thursday with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast regionally on MSG and NBC Sports Chicago with more broadcast and streaming options through NBA TV and NBA League Pass. It’s a battle for the top of the Eastern Conference as the Bulls (4-0) sit in first place with the Knicks (3-1) following closely behind in second.

Knicks vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -1.5 (-110)

The undefeated Chicago Bulls come into this game as 1.5-point favorites after starting the season off 4-0. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.5 points per game, topping out at 34 in their season-opening win over the Pistons last week. Unfortunately for Chicago, LaVine has a ligament tear in the thumb of his non-shooting hand. Although he plans to play through the pain, it can certainly affect his game, so guys like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will need to step up. Regardless of this being a close contest, I’m picking the Bulls to cover the spread at home.

Over/Under: Over 214.5 (-110)

While both the over and under are sitting at -110, I’m sticking with over as the play for this contest. The Knicks have hit the over three out of four times this season while the Bulls have done it twice. With the over/under set at just 215, both teams have scored high enough in their last few games to get that done so expect this game to be no different.

