NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Thursday, October 28th

With six games on the slate in NBA action tonight, there will be plenty of players to choose from when building your fantasy lineup. The Knicks are taking on the Bulls in a battle for the top of the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks take on the Wizards, the Jazz play the Rockets, and the night ends with the Grizzlies facing off against the Warriors in San Francisco.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

Bane has arguably been the best player so far this season for the Grizz aside from Ja Morant, and his fantasy stats are no joke. He’s averaging 32.4 DKFP per game through Memphis’ first four contests, and he’s only scored under 30 just once. In what could be a high-scoring game against the Warriors tonight, Bane deserves a good look in any DFS lineup.

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz, $4,900

Ingles has had two fantastic performances from a fantasy viewpoint through his first three games this season. He was ejected during their game against the Kings and only ended up playing six minutes, but his other two performances ended up with 24.25 and 30.75 DKFP after all was said and done. The Jazz will be going up against a subpar Rockets defense, and assuming Ingles will play close to 30 minutes like usual, he’s a great value pick with a relatively high floor.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls, $4,300

Caruso has been averaging just under 30 minutes per game and putting in decent fantasy performances. He’s averaged 22.5 DKFP per game, topping out at 30 fantasy points against the Pistons just last week. With Zach LaVine planning to play through injury, it could open up the floor a little more for Caruso to have an even bigger night against the Knicks.