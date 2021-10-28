Packers vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 8 Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season will begin Thursday night with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET, FOX). The Packers come into this highly-anticipated matchup on a six-game winning streak, while the Cardinals are the last undefeated team in the league with a 7-0 record.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers vs. Cardinals in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Cardinals Week 8 odds

Spread: -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -280, Packers +225

Our picks for Packers vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -6.5

Earlier this week, the Cardinals were only three-point favorites over the Packers. However, with both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, that number has jumped up to 6.5. The Cardinals may or may not be without DeAndre Hopkins as he did not practice over the past two days. However, Arizona is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games when listed as the favorite.

Over/under: Under 50.5

For Thursday night, I’m going to roll with the under, despite Arizona having one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL. The Cardinals are averaging 32.1 points per game this year and is averaging 27.3 points per game at home. They have scored at least 30 points in six out of seven regular season games. The Packers’ offense is averaging 24 points per game this season, but the point total has gone under in four out of their last five games.

Preferred player prop: Aaron Jones over 58.5 rushing yards (-110)

With the Packers not having both Adams and Lazard, there should be a heavy emphasis on running the football against the Cardinals on Thursday. Arizona’s defense has only given up three rushing touchdowns, but has allowed 115.7 rushing yards per game this season. Green Bay running back Aaron Jones should see a significant amount of touches. Jones has gone over 58.5 rushing yards in four out of seven games this season. The veteran running back is averaging 87 rushing yards in the Packers’ last three road games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.