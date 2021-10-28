Antonio Gibson limited in practice on Thursday of Week 8

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson was once again limited in practice on Thursday due his nagging shin injury. The second-year running back was also limited on Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s Week 8 matchup at the Denver Broncos.

Gibson has been playing through said shin injury all season but has yet to miss a single game of action for WFT this season. While not as explosive as he was during the back half of his rookie season, he has been somewhat productive. He’s logged in at least 10 carries in every game this season and has punched in four touchdowns total in spite of the ongoing injury.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson hasn’t let the injury slow him down this season and as long as he continues to suit up for practice this week in any capacity, he should be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.