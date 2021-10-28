Odell Beckham Jr. gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 8

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. This is the second straight day he’s been a limited participant due to his nagging shoulder injury.

OBJ has appeared in five games this season after sitting out the first two games with injury. He’s currently third on the team in receiving, catching 16 of 33 targets for 226 yards and has yet to find the end zone on the year.

Fantasy football implications

Obviously monitor his situation heading into their upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers but him at least stepping onto the field on both Wednesday and Thursday is a positive sign that he’ll be good to go come Sunday.

As always, he’ll stand to get a lion’s share of targets from Baker Mayfield, who’s battling a shoulder injury of his own. With both Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jarvis Landry working through their own respective ailments, OBJ should be a solid fantasy choice this week.