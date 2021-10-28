Kadarius Toney not practicing on Thursday of Week 8

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was held out out of the team’s practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, per Tom Rock of Newsday. He was working out on the side with the trainers, however, and his status for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs remains questionable.

The rookie wideout suffered the injury early in their Week 6 matchup against the Rams a few weeks back and was held out of their 25-3 victory over the Panthers this past Sunday. He’s just one of several offensive skill position players for the G-Men that have been bitten by the injury bug this season. Before his injury, Toney was coming off the best game of his career so far, where he caught 10 of 13 targets for 189 yards against the Cowboys in Week 5.

Fantasy football implications

You obviously want to monitor this situation heading into the weekend with the Giants playing on Monday night. If he’s able to step onto the practice field on Friday and Saturday, then that’ll be a positive sign towards him suiting up in Week 8.