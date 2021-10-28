Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 8 TNF matchup: Packers vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals this week on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network. The game will also be streaming on Amazon Prime. We’re going to take a look at betting splits for the TNF matchup.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Cardinals, Week 8 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cardinals are 6.5 point favorites. 60% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to cover.

Is the public right? The Cardinals most likely cover at home by a TD against a Packers team missing WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. The public is almost at a 50/50 split.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 50.5. 80% of the handle and 81% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? This makes some sense. The Packers offense generally doesn’t regress much when missing personnel. So Aaron Rodgers and Co. will still be able to put up points. The Cardinals have scored 30+ points in two of three home games this season.

Betting the moneyline: The Cardinals are home favorites with moneyline odds at -290. Moneyline odds for the Packers are at +230. 47% of the handle and 60% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to win.

Is the public right? Most of the action is on the Cardinals to win on the ML while the handle is going in favor of the Packers. Green Bay is 6-1 and missing its best WR, but is still capable of winning this game on the road. We don’t always see a ML giving this much juice to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

