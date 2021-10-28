 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saquon Barkley not practicing on Thursday for MNF on Week 8

We break down the news that Saquon Barkley did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8

By Chet Gresham
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on before the game against New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was on the side working with trainers on Thursday, as the Giants got their first official practice in for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not great that he isn’t practicing, but it’s good that he’s out there and getting some work in this early in the week. Also, beat reporter Tom Rock believed he was doing more than some of the other rehabbing players on the side.

Barkley sprained his ankle three weeks ago, but wasn’t put on short term I.R. die to it being a low-ankle sprain. This should be the week they were hoping he’d be able to return, but of course they won’t want to push their star back.

Fantasy football implications

Devontae Booker has seen the majority of the work with Barkley out, and has done well, as he’s scored three touchdowns over the last three games. He isn’t putting up big yardage, but his workload makes him a must start if Barkley can’t go. And in a good matchup with a bad Kansas City defense, I’d feel good about starting Barkley if he returns this week as well.

