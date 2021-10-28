Saquon Barkley not practicing on Thursday for MNF on Week 8

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was on the side working with trainers on Thursday, as the Giants got their first official practice in for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not great that he isn’t practicing, but it’s good that he’s out there and getting some work in this early in the week. Also, beat reporter Tom Rock believed he was doing more than some of the other rehabbing players on the side.

Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay appeared to be slightly ahead of Kadarius Toney in terms of what they were able to do, but all three were working on the side with trainers in the early part of practice open to the media. Sterling Shepard was practicing. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 28, 2021

Barkley sprained his ankle three weeks ago, but wasn’t put on short term I.R. die to it being a low-ankle sprain. This should be the week they were hoping he’d be able to return, but of course they won’t want to push their star back.

Fantasy football implications

Devontae Booker has seen the majority of the work with Barkley out, and has done well, as he’s scored three touchdowns over the last three games. He isn’t putting up big yardage, but his workload makes him a must start if Barkley can’t go. And in a good matchup with a bad Kansas City defense, I’d feel good about starting Barkley if he returns this week as well.