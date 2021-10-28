Sterling Shepard returns to practice on Thursday for Week 8

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a setback with his hamstring last week and was held out, but he was at practice on Thursday and looked good according to multiple beat writer reports.

#Giants Sterling Shepard looks good in practice pic.twitter.com/LBL41F7icV — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 28, 2021

The Giants continue to deal with injuries at the wide receiver position, with Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney both not practicing on Thursday. Both have a chance to return, as they still have two more practice days to get work in, but for Shepard, things look great for a return this week.

Fantasy football implications

You’ll want to start Shepard as long as he’s playing, as the Chiefs make for a great matchup. Kansas City should also get a lead and force the Giants to play catchup. Yes, they have been scuffling for sure, but the offense is still one of the best in the league even when they aren’t hitting on all cylinders. If Golladay and Toney are out, Shepard becomes an even better play.