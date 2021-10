Flex rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 8 is here and that means it’s time to set your lineups. Thankfully we don’t have six teams on a bye like last week, but there are a couple you’ll need to navigate. One of the bigger questions early in some lineup decisions is who to slot in instead of Davante Adams tonight against the Cardinals. It’s a real shame he won’t be able go due to COVID-19 and one of the better fillers this week is his receiving mate, Allen Lazard, but he’s also on the COVID-19 list. The good news is that Aaron Rodgers is throwing the ball and that means someone like Randall Cobb could make for a good pickup for this game.

Bye Weeks

The Raiders are hurting with both Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller nursing injuries, so the bye week comes at an opportune time for them, while the Ravens are regrouping from a big loss to the Bengals and would probably like to get right back on the horse, but instead will need to stew for a while.

Week 8 flex rankings