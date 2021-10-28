Troy vs. No. 24 Coastal Carolina picks and best bets for Thursday, October 28th

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) lost their first regular season game since Nov 23th, 2019 last week when they fell to the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Boone. But they still control their destiny to get back to the Sun Belt Championship Game, and will need to take care of the Troy Trojans as part of their path on Thursday night.

The Trojans (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) have dropped a game in the league as well, having won two straight after falling 23-14 at South Carolina. It’s a big night in the #FunBelt, so here’s all the data you need heading into tonight’s contest, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Troy: 90 overall, 112 offense, 51 defense

Coastal Carolina: 38 overall, 8 offense, 84 defense

Injury update

Troy



WR Reggie Todd is suspended

Coastal Carolina

No injuries reported

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Troy: 2-5 ATS

Coastal Carolina: 5-2 ATS

Total

Troy: Over 2-4-1

Coastal Carolina: Over 3-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Troy: 79 overall, 98 offense, 76 defense

Coastal Carolina: 114 overall, 112 offense, 114 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Coastal -17.5

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Coastal -900, Troy +600

Opening line: Coastal -18

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

65 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 74% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 51.5

We need the hook here, but with the weather looking pretty gross on a weeknight in Conway, this could turn into a slop fest.

While Coastal has one of the most efficient offenses in college football, they’re also one of the slowest in terms of pace. Add in this being a battle of “good on good” with Coastal’s vaunted offense led by Grayson McCall against a 51 SP+ Trojans defense, and we’ll pray for punts. The Troy offense already does that plenty: They have 35 punts and 10 turnovers this year.

