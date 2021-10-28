Marquez Valdes-Scantling injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

The Green Bay Packers are shorthanded at wide receiver heading into Week 8 Thursday Night Football, but they could get a key weapon back. The team expects to activate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling off IR for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, per Doug Kyed.

MVS injured his hamstring in Week 3 and placed him on injured reserve that following weekend. At the time he had six receptions for 76 and a touchdown.

Fantasy football impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Hamstring)

The team expects to be without receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Malik Taylor due to COVID-19. That leaves the receiver corps limited to Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Equanimeous St. Brown. If MVS is able to play, they could also promote Chris Blair or Juwann Winfree off the practice squad.

MVS is an intriguing fantasy option when healthy, but has always been incredibly inconsistent. The absence of Adams and Lazard opens the door for more opportunities. Cobb is going to be the big PPR threat on Thursday, but MVS has some standard league upside if you’re shorthanded.