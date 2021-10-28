Who to start and sit in Week 8 fantasy football for Cardinals-Packers on TNF

Tonight we get two of the best teams in the league with the best records in the league facing off in Glendale, Arizona. Sadly, this great matchup is marred with some great players absent. The Packers will be without all world receiver Davante Adams and the Cardinals will be without future Hall of Famer DE J.J. Watt.

Start

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

There will be plenty of value options with Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out, but of the receivers left, I like Cobb and his longtime connection with Aaron Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers could really spread the ball out to his long list of just okay receivers and he has the ability to make any one of them useful for fantasy, but Cobb should be his go-to after Aaron Jones this week.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers

Tonyan hasn’t been close to what I was hoping for him this season, but with the opportunities narrowed down with Adams, Lazard and their 16 red zone targets out, Tonyan makes for a great target to score a touchdown this week.

Sit

Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals

If we knew Kliff Kingsbury would work to get Moore the ball, he’d be a must start, but his work is just too inconsistent to start on a regular basis. Add in Zach Ertz last week via trade, and the Cardinals have a whole lot of pass catchers to get the ball to. Over the last five games, Moore has averaged just 3.6 targets and 1.8 carries. He easily could break off a couple huge plays, but unless you’re playing in a DK Showdown, I’d be wary.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers

We don’t know yet if MVS will be able to go tonight or not, but if he does, he remains a risky play for multiple reasons. First, the thought that he is needed with Adams and Allen Lazard out id 100 percent true, but that doesn’t mean he’d going to be a target hog. He’s coming off a long I.R. stint and will likely be eased back in. This is just one game in a long season. Valdes-Scantling, even when healthy, is very much a boom or bust pick. He scored a touchdown in his last game before his injury, but in the first two games of the season he caught three passes for 17 yards.