Equanimeous St. Brown start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will have to dig into their depth chart to find some wide receivers to line up for Thursday Night Football vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Packers will be missing three key wideouts: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Adams and Lazard are in Covid protocols and MVS isn’t ready to return from IR. Let’s take a look at what it means for Equanimeous St. Brown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown

With all three of the above mentioned WRs out, St. Brown will likely end up starting opposite Randall Cobb tonight vs. the Cardinals. Brown was next up on the snap count behind the three normal rotation receivers. Cobb works out of the slot, so there’s a chance we could also see Malik Taylor get some run. Rookie Amari Rodgers may work in out of the slot with Cobb and fellow rookie Kylin Hill could see extra work running routes to compensate.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Overall, we could just see Aaron Rodgers spread it around and Matt LaFleur makes up for the lack of WRs by using the run game. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should be busy and see most of the offensive touches. With that, it’s hard to trust St. Brown as anything more than a desperation FLEX play in deeper leagues. In shallow 10-team formats, chances are you’ll be able to snag Cobb off the wire (hopefully you already did). At most, St. Brown should see 4-6 targets, so he’s really only viable in PPR.