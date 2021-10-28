Curtis Samuel not practicing in Week 8 due to groin injury

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel was held out out of practice yet again on Thursday due to his nagging groin injury. Samuel did not participate in Wednesday’s practice either, but was spotted doing workouts on a side field.

This groin injury has completely wrecked the first half of the 2021 season for Samuel with his new organization. The former Carolina Panther missed the first thee games of the season and saw limited action in their Week 4 victory over the Falcons, catching four passes for 19 yards. He re-aggravated the groin injury the following week against the Saints and has been sidelined since.

Fantasy football implications

Samuel’s prospects of returning against the Denver Broncos this week remain doubtful, so that once again increases the fantasy value of receiving threats like tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and running back JD McKissic. You could also search the waiver wires for receiver Adam Humphries, who has caught 18 of 25 targets for 185 yards on the year.