Jamaal Williams gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 8

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant due to a thigh/hip injury that he’s been battling for the past few weeks.

Williams has appeared in all seven games for the 0-7 Lions this season and has mostly split reps with D’Andre Swift, who also serves as the team’s leading receiver. Williams has 312 yards off 71 carries and two touchdowns for Detroit this season and is coming off a 12 carry, 57 yards outing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 this past Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Williams’ being downgraded to a limited participated is not a good sign heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Monitor his situation heading into the weekend. The Lions have a bye following Sunday’s game so if they feel like he’s not totally ready to go, they could very well sit him and give him an extra week to get back to full health.